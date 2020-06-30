All apartments in Westminster
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

860 W. 132nd Ave., Lot# 144

860 West 132nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

860 West 132nd Avenue, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL $450 house payment for 2 months - Lease With Purchase Option. Your start to becoming a Home Owner!!

Price:$61,600 1,120 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms; 2 Baths
Single Wide Home on a great lot located in the Casa Estate Manufactured Home Community in Westminster, CO.

Estimated total monthly payment is $1,596 (Lot payment $821/mo and home payment $775/mo) - utilities are NOT included.

This is a Lease with Purchase Option only. A portion of your monthly rent payment is applied to your equity. Buy at any time with no additional fees or charges.

550 or higher Credit Score and combined income of $67k per year are required to qualify for the home.

Cash required at close is ~$5,692 Includes the park's first month lot rent, park security deposit,
home down payment and security deposit.

ITIN's are always welcome!

For more information, please contact Lynn Antony at lantony@ttninv.com or call (720) 531-4653.

(RLNE5080284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 W. 132nd Ave., Lot# 144 have any available units?
860 W. 132nd Ave., Lot# 144 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 W. 132nd Ave., Lot# 144 have?
Some of 860 W. 132nd Ave., Lot# 144's amenities include pool, air conditioning, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 W. 132nd Ave., Lot# 144 currently offering any rent specials?
860 W. 132nd Ave., Lot# 144 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 W. 132nd Ave., Lot# 144 pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 W. 132nd Ave., Lot# 144 is pet friendly.
Does 860 W. 132nd Ave., Lot# 144 offer parking?
No, 860 W. 132nd Ave., Lot# 144 does not offer parking.
Does 860 W. 132nd Ave., Lot# 144 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 W. 132nd Ave., Lot# 144 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 W. 132nd Ave., Lot# 144 have a pool?
Yes, 860 W. 132nd Ave., Lot# 144 has a pool.
Does 860 W. 132nd Ave., Lot# 144 have accessible units?
No, 860 W. 132nd Ave., Lot# 144 does not have accessible units.
Does 860 W. 132nd Ave., Lot# 144 have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 W. 132nd Ave., Lot# 144 does not have units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
