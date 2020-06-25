8030 Lowell Blvd Adams County

Amenities

4 Bedroom Ranch Home with Huge Yard! - Beautiful spacious home coming soon! This 4 bedroom home comes with a fully-applianced kitchen, including a microwave. Kitchen and bathroom have recently been updated, as well as all new windows. Huge fenced in backyard is perfect for gardening or as a nice outdoor entertaining space. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.



~Advertised rent is discounted~Pets OK Upon Approval (fees apply)~



You can ask for Cinthia 720-523-3147

Located Near 80th and Lowell Blvd.



To view a property, you can pick up a key from our office at 90 West 84th Avenue Denver, CO 80260. We ask for a $20.00 refundable key deposit and a valid photo ID to check out a key. Our office hours are 8:30am - 5:30pm, Monday- Friday.



On select homes we utilize self-showings via Rently.com , or via key-pickup from our office. To view a property with a Rently.com lock box, click the link in the advertisement or go to Rently.com, search the property address and follow the instructions. It will require a $0.99 refundable deposit, paid electronically, and will send you a code to enter into the lock box to gain entry to the unit.



