8015 Wolff Street Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Lovely Westminster Condo - This unit offers a large master bedroom with 2 good sized closets, second bedroom and full bathroom up stairs, the main level has a nice galley kitchen with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher, full size washer & dryer included, main floor powder room and large family room with sliders to a private fenced patio area. Central air-conditioning Furnace less than 1 year old.Great Westminster location, walk to shopping and restaurants, public transportation within walking distance, one reserved parking space.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2348955)