Last updated December 17 2019 at 12:06 AM

7767 Xavier Court

7767 Xavier Court · No Longer Available
Location

7767 Xavier Court, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Come check out this completely renovated three bed two bath house in Westminster. The stylish kitchen features eat-in dining (overlooking the lower level living area), quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The lower level enjoys the use of a large living room with a cozy fireplace and one lower level bedroom. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath are found upstairs. The bathroom features custom tile and a new vanity.

Additional features include - plenty of storage space in the unfinished basement, a large deck for entertaining right off the kitchen, two car attached garage, washer/dryer in the basement and a large fenced backyard.

Please email or text Sara Reeder (Associate Broker) to schedule a tour. Lion's Share Properties, LLC (Teresa Grasmick, Employing Broker)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7767 Xavier Court have any available units?
7767 Xavier Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7767 Xavier Court have?
Some of 7767 Xavier Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7767 Xavier Court currently offering any rent specials?
7767 Xavier Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7767 Xavier Court pet-friendly?
No, 7767 Xavier Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 7767 Xavier Court offer parking?
Yes, 7767 Xavier Court offers parking.
Does 7767 Xavier Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7767 Xavier Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7767 Xavier Court have a pool?
No, 7767 Xavier Court does not have a pool.
Does 7767 Xavier Court have accessible units?
No, 7767 Xavier Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7767 Xavier Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7767 Xavier Court has units with dishwashers.

