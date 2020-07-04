7767 Xavier Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Come check out this completely renovated three bed two bath house in Westminster. The stylish kitchen features eat-in dining (overlooking the lower level living area), quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The lower level enjoys the use of a large living room with a cozy fireplace and one lower level bedroom. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath are found upstairs. The bathroom features custom tile and a new vanity.



Additional features include - plenty of storage space in the unfinished basement, a large deck for entertaining right off the kitchen, two car attached garage, washer/dryer in the basement and a large fenced backyard.



Please email or text Sara Reeder (Associate Broker) to schedule a tour. Lion's Share Properties, LLC (Teresa Grasmick, Employing Broker)