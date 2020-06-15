7710 W 87th Dr #E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Light and bright open floor plan in Arvada! 1 bed / 1 bath - Fantastic top floor end unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Arvada! Large living area with wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Separate dining space off the updated kitchen. All appliances including. Washer/Dryer in unit. Large bedroom has a walk-in closet and the full bath includes a convenient toiletry closet. Comfortable balcony that overlooks the community pool and tennis courts. Super location close to highway systems, schools, shopping, and much more.



Security deposit equal to the monthly rent amount

Water, Sewer, and Trash included in rent

Non-Smoking Property

Pets Negotiable



(RLNE4852703)