Westminster, CO
7710 W 87th Dr #E
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7710 W 87th Dr #E

7710 West 87th Drive · (303) 327-6583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7710 West 87th Drive, Westminster, CO 80005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7710 W 87th Dr #E · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Light and bright open floor plan in Arvada! 1 bed / 1 bath - Fantastic top floor end unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Arvada! Large living area with wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Separate dining space off the updated kitchen. All appliances including. Washer/Dryer in unit. Large bedroom has a walk-in closet and the full bath includes a convenient toiletry closet. Comfortable balcony that overlooks the community pool and tennis courts. Super location close to highway systems, schools, shopping, and much more.

Security deposit equal to the monthly rent amount
Water, Sewer, and Trash included in rent
Non-Smoking Property
Pets Negotiable

(RLNE4852703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 W 87th Dr #E have any available units?
7710 W 87th Dr #E has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7710 W 87th Dr #E have?
Some of 7710 W 87th Dr #E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7710 W 87th Dr #E currently offering any rent specials?
7710 W 87th Dr #E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 W 87th Dr #E pet-friendly?
Yes, 7710 W 87th Dr #E is pet friendly.
Does 7710 W 87th Dr #E offer parking?
No, 7710 W 87th Dr #E does not offer parking.
Does 7710 W 87th Dr #E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7710 W 87th Dr #E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 W 87th Dr #E have a pool?
Yes, 7710 W 87th Dr #E has a pool.
Does 7710 W 87th Dr #E have accessible units?
No, 7710 W 87th Dr #E does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 W 87th Dr #E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7710 W 87th Dr #E has units with dishwashers.
