7710 W 87th Dr #E

Amenities
Light and bright open floor plan in Arvada! 1 bed / 1 bath - Fantastic top floor end unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Arvada! Large living area with wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Separate dining space off the updated kitchen. All appliances including. Washer/Dryer in unit. Large bedroom has a walk-in closet and the full bath includes a convenient toiletry closet. Comfortable balcony that overlooks the community pool and tennis courts. Super location close to highway systems, schools, shopping, and much more.
Security deposit equal to the monthly rent amount
Water, Sewer, and Trash included in rent
Non-Smoking Property
Pets Negotiable
(RLNE4852703)