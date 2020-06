Amenities

Updated pictures are to come, we are updating the property with carpet and fresh paint. Pictures to come soon!



This 3 bedroom 1 bath screams out value for a small family. This apartment home is part of a 2 level quadplex. This apt. is located on the southern top of the building.



Enjoy a front and back door entry with a nice deck space off the kitchen to the back yard. Location is great with all your basic needs close by and more!



Deposit: 1 months rent or as advertised



Included in Rent:

Water

Trash

Heat & Water



Residents Responsibilities:

Rent

Electric Bill

Phone, T.V., Internet



Laundry on site:

Wash: 1.25

Dryer: 1.25



Term: 12 +/- Month lease



Application: $30