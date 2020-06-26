Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7157 Depew Cir Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ON JUNE 1st! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE CONDO IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD. - Fantastic two-story townhome in East Arvada, conveniently located near the Westminster Mall, the new light rail station, shopping, and dining.

The main level has an open floor plan with kitchen, dining area, and living room, also on the main level laundry and half bathroom.



Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with customized Elfa storage system and a full bathroom.



Two car attached garage will make your parking a breeze.



One pet is ok on a case by case basis with additional deposit and pet rent.



To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.



Video tour: https://www.facebook.com/alinakormazrealestate/videos/170053017614649/



