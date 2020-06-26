All apartments in Westminster
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

7157 Depew Cir

7157 Depew Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7157 Depew Circle, Westminster, CO 80003
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7157 Depew Cir Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ON JUNE 1st! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE CONDO IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD. - Fantastic two-story townhome in East Arvada, conveniently located near the Westminster Mall, the new light rail station, shopping, and dining.
The main level has an open floor plan with kitchen, dining area, and living room, also on the main level laundry and half bathroom.

Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with customized Elfa storage system and a full bathroom.

Two car attached garage will make your parking a breeze.

One pet is ok on a case by case basis with additional deposit and pet rent.

To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.

Video tour: https://www.facebook.com/alinakormazrealestate/videos/170053017614649/

(RLNE4932240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7157 Depew Cir have any available units?
7157 Depew Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 7157 Depew Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7157 Depew Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7157 Depew Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 7157 Depew Cir is pet friendly.
Does 7157 Depew Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7157 Depew Cir offers parking.
Does 7157 Depew Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7157 Depew Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7157 Depew Cir have a pool?
No, 7157 Depew Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7157 Depew Cir have accessible units?
No, 7157 Depew Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7157 Depew Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7157 Depew Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7157 Depew Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 7157 Depew Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
