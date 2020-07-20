7091 Hooker Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Conveniently located 1 bedroom apartment in Westminster. This clean spacious unit has 1 large bedroom and closet. A storage closet is included as well a 1 designated parking spot. The building has an on-site coin operated washer and dryer. This is a secure building as well. It is located by light rail station and close to dining, shopping and easy highway access. Great opportunity! * No Pets Allowed * Offered by Grace Property Management. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks to look beyond credit score with a focus on rental history Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com