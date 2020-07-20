All apartments in Westminster
7091 Hooker Street
7091 Hooker Street

7091 Hooker St · No Longer Available
Location

7091 Hooker St, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
refrigerator
Conveniently located 1 bedroom apartment in Westminster. This clean spacious unit has 1 large bedroom and closet. A storage closet is included as well a 1 designated parking spot. The building has an on-site coin operated washer and dryer. This is a secure building as well. It is located by light rail station and close to dining, shopping and easy highway access. Great opportunity! * No Pets Allowed * Offered by Grace Property Management. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks to look beyond credit score with a focus on rental history Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7091 Hooker Street have any available units?
7091 Hooker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7091 Hooker Street have?
Some of 7091 Hooker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7091 Hooker Street currently offering any rent specials?
7091 Hooker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7091 Hooker Street pet-friendly?
No, 7091 Hooker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 7091 Hooker Street offer parking?
Yes, 7091 Hooker Street offers parking.
Does 7091 Hooker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7091 Hooker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7091 Hooker Street have a pool?
No, 7091 Hooker Street does not have a pool.
Does 7091 Hooker Street have accessible units?
No, 7091 Hooker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7091 Hooker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7091 Hooker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
