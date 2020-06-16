6988 Wolff St

Amenities

Completely Remodeled Home by Hidden Lake - Property Id: 189333



Available now. Completely remodeled, pet friendly 6BR/3.5BA house with 3180SF (1077SF in LL) finished living space in Hidden Lake subdivision and just two blocks to the lake. The main floor has an open floor plan, entry foyer, family room with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace, living room, half bath, breakfast room and kitchen with new slab Granite counters, new Stainless Steel appliances and pantry. Upstairs is the Master Suite, two bedrooms and a second full bathroom. The lower level is finished with three bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry room and family room. Features include new carpet, new tile flooring from the entryway through the kitchen and in all bathrooms, new paint, attached two car garage plus a carport spot, fenced yard with large covered patio plus a shed with electricity, Evaporative Cooler and more. Owner pays the HOA fee which includes recycling and trash removal, Tenant pays all other utilities including maintenance of the yard.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189333

(RLNE5394803)