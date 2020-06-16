All apartments in Westminster
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

6988 Wolff St

6988 Wolff Street · No Longer Available
Location

6988 Wolff Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely Remodeled Home by Hidden Lake - Property Id: 189333

Available now. Completely remodeled, pet friendly 6BR/3.5BA house with 3180SF (1077SF in LL) finished living space in Hidden Lake subdivision and just two blocks to the lake. The main floor has an open floor plan, entry foyer, family room with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace, living room, half bath, breakfast room and kitchen with new slab Granite counters, new Stainless Steel appliances and pantry. Upstairs is the Master Suite, two bedrooms and a second full bathroom. The lower level is finished with three bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry room and family room. Features include new carpet, new tile flooring from the entryway through the kitchen and in all bathrooms, new paint, attached two car garage plus a carport spot, fenced yard with large covered patio plus a shed with electricity, Evaporative Cooler and more. Owner pays the HOA fee which includes recycling and trash removal, Tenant pays all other utilities including maintenance of the yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189333
Property Id 189333

(RLNE5394803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6988 Wolff St have any available units?
6988 Wolff St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 6988 Wolff St have?
Some of 6988 Wolff St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6988 Wolff St currently offering any rent specials?
6988 Wolff St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6988 Wolff St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6988 Wolff St is pet friendly.
Does 6988 Wolff St offer parking?
Yes, 6988 Wolff St offers parking.
Does 6988 Wolff St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6988 Wolff St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6988 Wolff St have a pool?
No, 6988 Wolff St does not have a pool.
Does 6988 Wolff St have accessible units?
No, 6988 Wolff St does not have accessible units.
Does 6988 Wolff St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6988 Wolff St has units with dishwashers.

