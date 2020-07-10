5678 W 118th Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Fantastic 2 story home located on a large corner lot. This lovely home offers 4 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and unfinished basement for storage. Walk in to a bright and cheery formal living room with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Kitchen with all major appliances, generous counterspace and large island overlooks nook area and large family room. Guest bath, laundry room with washer and dryer located just off of the family room. 4 bedrooms all located upstairs and 2 full bathrooms. Huge master bedroom with private 5 piece bath and large walk in closet. Brand new carpet and brand new hardwood floors. This home is beautiful! Located in a quiet community, but minutes from major shopping, highways and entertainment. Trash is included in the rent. This home does have a ceiling mounted swamp cooler for those hot summer days! Huge 2 car attached garage.