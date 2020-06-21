5580 West 72nd Place

Amenities
Westminster Townhome in Central but Quiet Location w/ 2 Car Garage & No Traffic! NEW STAINLESS FRIDGE PROVIDED - not in photos.
AVAILABILITY DATE: July 1, 2020. Flexible move in dates available.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs negotiable.
• Property Description •
* Dog friendly!
* Off-street location - quiet w/ NO traffic
* Large living room with fireplace
* Attached 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
*Application, Lease Terms, and Fees*
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*