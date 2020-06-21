5580 West 72nd Place

Amenities

Westminster Townhome in Central but Quiet Location w/ 2 Car Garage & No Traffic! NEW STAINLESS FRIDGE PROVIDED - not in photos.



AVAILABILITY DATE: July 1, 2020. Flexible move in dates available.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs negotiable.



• Property Description •



* Dog friendly!

* Off-street location - quiet w/ NO traffic

* Large living room with fireplace

* Attached 2-car garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.



*Application, Lease Terms, and Fees*



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*