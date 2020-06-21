All apartments in Westminster
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

5580 West 72nd Place

5580 West 72nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

5580 West 72nd Place, Westminster, CO 80003
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Westminster Townhome in Central but Quiet Location w/ 2 Car Garage & No Traffic! NEW STAINLESS FRIDGE PROVIDED - not in photos.

AVAILABILITY DATE: July 1, 2020. Flexible move in dates available.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs negotiable.

• Property Description •

* Dog friendly!
* Off-street location - quiet w/ NO traffic
* Large living room with fireplace
* Attached 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

*Application, Lease Terms, and Fees*

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5580 West 72nd Place have any available units?
5580 West 72nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 5580 West 72nd Place have?
Some of 5580 West 72nd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5580 West 72nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
5580 West 72nd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5580 West 72nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5580 West 72nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 5580 West 72nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 5580 West 72nd Place does offer parking.
Does 5580 West 72nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5580 West 72nd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5580 West 72nd Place have a pool?
No, 5580 West 72nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 5580 West 72nd Place have accessible units?
No, 5580 West 72nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5580 West 72nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5580 West 72nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
