5471 W 97th Place Unit B

5471 West 97th Place
Location

5471 West 97th Place, Westminster, CO 80020
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2 WEEKS FREE! 3 Bed 3 Bath Town Home In Hyland Village - Available Now! - Get 2 Weeks Free with May 15th, 2020 (or sooner) move date! This townhome is in a great location in Hyland Village and is in excellent condition. There are two Master Bedrooms on the 3rd level separate from the living area. The second floor has wood floors throughout the open kitchen, living and dining rooms, and half bathroom. All stainless kitchen appliances included. Large kitchen island and granite tile countertops throughout the kitchen.

Laundry is located on the same floor as master bedrooms & the front load washer and dryer are included. The 3rd bedroom is on the lowest level and has closets outside of the room. Great location with access to Highway 36 making it simple to get to Boulder or Denver. The HOA handles all outside maintenance such as snow shoveling, yard work. There is also a membership to the pool and recreation facility. Don't miss out on this beautiful townhome!

One small dog negotiable with additional pet deposit.

Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 for more information!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3799892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5471 W 97th Place Unit B have any available units?
5471 W 97th Place Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 5471 W 97th Place Unit B have?
Some of 5471 W 97th Place Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5471 W 97th Place Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
5471 W 97th Place Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5471 W 97th Place Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5471 W 97th Place Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 5471 W 97th Place Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 5471 W 97th Place Unit B offers parking.
Does 5471 W 97th Place Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5471 W 97th Place Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5471 W 97th Place Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 5471 W 97th Place Unit B has a pool.
Does 5471 W 97th Place Unit B have accessible units?
No, 5471 W 97th Place Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 5471 W 97th Place Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5471 W 97th Place Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
