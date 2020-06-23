5471 W 97th Place Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

2 WEEKS FREE! 3 Bed 3 Bath Town Home In Hyland Village - Available Now! - Get 2 Weeks Free with May 15th, 2020 (or sooner) move date! This townhome is in a great location in Hyland Village and is in excellent condition. There are two Master Bedrooms on the 3rd level separate from the living area. The second floor has wood floors throughout the open kitchen, living and dining rooms, and half bathroom. All stainless kitchen appliances included. Large kitchen island and granite tile countertops throughout the kitchen.



Laundry is located on the same floor as master bedrooms & the front load washer and dryer are included. The 3rd bedroom is on the lowest level and has closets outside of the room. Great location with access to Highway 36 making it simple to get to Boulder or Denver. The HOA handles all outside maintenance such as snow shoveling, yard work. There is also a membership to the pool and recreation facility. Don't miss out on this beautiful townhome!



One small dog negotiable with additional pet deposit.



Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 for more information!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3799892)