in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

5356 W 97th Ct Available 07/23/19 3 Bedroom Townhome in Hyland Village - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 or 2-year lease!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



This home was built in 2018, and has all the modern updates & amenities you could want! Property features an open layout, with a great kitchen and center island. All stainless steel appliances, Property has a solar system to save on electricity!



Bonus office room on the entry level that can serve as a great office space.

Small backyard space will be available for tenant use. Just a 5-minute drive to RTD station and AMC Theater.



Walking distance to a daycare center, golf course, and grocery store.



Community Swimming pool & BBQ Grills will be available by the pool area.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash, and HOA community access will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



(RLNE4964858)