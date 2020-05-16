Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage online portal tennis court

4157 W 118th Place Available 06/16/20 Spacious 3BD, 4BA Townhouse with Office, Two Balconies and 2-Car Garage - With well over 2,000 square feet, this spacious townhouse is situated near several several shopping and dining options, shopping centers and parks, and is conveniently located close to both Downtown Denver and Boulder. Complementing its open-concept living area and kitchen with upgraded finishes and appliances as well as its balconies and 2-car garage, enjoy access to HOA amenities including a clubhouse, pool, tennis court and playground. Schedule a tour @keyrenterdenver.com.



Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5fXTTWbZyo&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*One small pet is negotiable.

*There is a $50 monthly HOA water/sewer fee.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE4801928)