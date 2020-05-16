All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 4157 W 118th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
4157 W 118th Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4157 W 118th Place

4157 West 118th Place · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Central Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4157 West 118th Place, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4157 W 118th Place · Avail. Jun 16

$2,680

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
online portal
tennis court
4157 W 118th Place Available 06/16/20 Spacious 3BD, 4BA Townhouse with Office, Two Balconies and 2-Car Garage - With well over 2,000 square feet, this spacious townhouse is situated near several several shopping and dining options, shopping centers and parks, and is conveniently located close to both Downtown Denver and Boulder. Complementing its open-concept living area and kitchen with upgraded finishes and appliances as well as its balconies and 2-car garage, enjoy access to HOA amenities including a clubhouse, pool, tennis court and playground. Schedule a tour @keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5fXTTWbZyo&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One small pet is negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly HOA water/sewer fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4801928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4157 W 118th Place have any available units?
4157 W 118th Place has a unit available for $2,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 4157 W 118th Place have?
Some of 4157 W 118th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4157 W 118th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4157 W 118th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4157 W 118th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4157 W 118th Place is pet friendly.
Does 4157 W 118th Place offer parking?
Yes, 4157 W 118th Place does offer parking.
Does 4157 W 118th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4157 W 118th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4157 W 118th Place have a pool?
Yes, 4157 W 118th Place has a pool.
Does 4157 W 118th Place have accessible units?
No, 4157 W 118th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4157 W 118th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4157 W 118th Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4157 W 118th Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity