4061 W 118th Place

FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE

A wonderful updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath row home in Westminster's desirable Bradburn Community. This neighborhood comes chalked full of amenities from desirable restaurants, shopping, parks, trails and schools. Walk to Whole Foods, 24 Hr Fitness, Pure Barre, Ted's Montana Grill, breakfast and sushi spots! Rental includes access to the tennis court, pool and clubhouse. Multiple parks for the kids, quick access to miles of trails for riding and biking, and the The Academy Charter school are all within a couple of blocks. The unit itself includes an updated Kitchen with stainless refrigerator, 2 bedrooms with a dedicated bath for each. Washer/Dryer in the unit. A/C! 1 car garage and FULL unfinished basement for plenty of storage.



Dog friendly; no cats please. No Smoking. Trash/Recycling and HOA dues included in Rent Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.



