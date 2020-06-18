All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 20 2020 at 10:06 PM

4061 W 118th Place

4061 West 118th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4061 West 118th Place, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE
A wonderful updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath row home in Westminster's desirable Bradburn Community. This neighborhood comes chalked full of amenities from desirable restaurants, shopping, parks, trails and schools. Walk to Whole Foods, 24 Hr Fitness, Pure Barre, Ted's Montana Grill, breakfast and sushi spots! Rental includes access to the tennis court, pool and clubhouse. Multiple parks for the kids, quick access to miles of trails for riding and biking, and the The Academy Charter school are all within a couple of blocks. The unit itself includes an updated Kitchen with stainless refrigerator, 2 bedrooms with a dedicated bath for each. Washer/Dryer in the unit. A/C! 1 car garage and FULL unfinished basement for plenty of storage.

Dog friendly; no cats please. No Smoking. Trash/Recycling and HOA dues included in Rent Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: Community Pool, Community Clubhouse, A/C, Detached Garage, Private Patio, Unfinished Basement, Washer, Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4061 W 118th Place have any available units?
4061 W 118th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 4061 W 118th Place have?
Some of 4061 W 118th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4061 W 118th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4061 W 118th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4061 W 118th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4061 W 118th Place is pet friendly.
Does 4061 W 118th Place offer parking?
Yes, 4061 W 118th Place offers parking.
Does 4061 W 118th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4061 W 118th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4061 W 118th Place have a pool?
Yes, 4061 W 118th Place has a pool.
Does 4061 W 118th Place have accessible units?
No, 4061 W 118th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4061 W 118th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4061 W 118th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

