Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

3668 W. 111th Drive

3668 West 111th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3668 West 111th Drive, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Legacy Ridge! - Location! Location! Location! Awesome townhouse in Legacy Ridge neighborhood with mature trees, community pool, and club house, golf course, and gorgeous trails, mountain views, etc. Easy access to Boulder and Denver. Shopping, dining, and Whole Foods Grocery nearby. Don't miss this one. It won't last.

AVAILABLE: 12/1/19
RENT: $2,295
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,295
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 4
PARKING: 2-Car Garage
PETS: 1 Dog allowed - Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/Recycling

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5248242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3668 W. 111th Drive have any available units?
3668 W. 111th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 3668 W. 111th Drive have?
Some of 3668 W. 111th Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3668 W. 111th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3668 W. 111th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3668 W. 111th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3668 W. 111th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 3668 W. 111th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3668 W. 111th Drive offers parking.
Does 3668 W. 111th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3668 W. 111th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3668 W. 111th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3668 W. 111th Drive has a pool.
Does 3668 W. 111th Drive have accessible units?
No, 3668 W. 111th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3668 W. 111th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3668 W. 111th Drive has units with dishwashers.
