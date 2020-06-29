3668 W. 111th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Legacy Ridge! - Location! Location! Location! Awesome townhouse in Legacy Ridge neighborhood with mature trees, community pool, and club house, golf course, and gorgeous trails, mountain views, etc. Easy access to Boulder and Denver. Shopping, dining, and Whole Foods Grocery nearby. Don't miss this one. It won't last.



AVAILABLE: 12/1/19

RENT: $2,295

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,295

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 4

PARKING: 2-Car Garage

PETS: 1 Dog allowed - Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/Recycling



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



No Cats Allowed



