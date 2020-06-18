All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 3549 West 73rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
3549 West 73rd Avenue
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:25 PM

3549 West 73rd Avenue

3549 West 73rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Southeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3549 West 73rd Avenue, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom triplex in Westminster will welcome you with 900 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, lots of natural light, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property are 2 reserved parking spots.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and England Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Starbucks, Unser Kart & Events, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-270, I-76, and I-25.

Nearby schools include Harris Park Elementary School, Shaw Heights Middle School, and Westminster High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water and trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3549 West 73rd Avenue have any available units?
3549 West 73rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 3549 West 73rd Avenue have?
Some of 3549 West 73rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3549 West 73rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3549 West 73rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3549 West 73rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3549 West 73rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 3549 West 73rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3549 West 73rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 3549 West 73rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3549 West 73rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3549 West 73rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 3549 West 73rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3549 West 73rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3549 West 73rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3549 West 73rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3549 West 73rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College