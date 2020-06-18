3549 West 73rd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom triplex in Westminster will welcome you with 900 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, lots of natural light, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property are 2 reserved parking spots.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and England Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Starbucks, Unser Kart & Events, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-270, I-76, and I-25.



Nearby schools include Harris Park Elementary School, Shaw Heights Middle School, and Westminster High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water and trash.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.