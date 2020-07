Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 and half bath condo is in the perfect location and included an attached garage. It is close to I25, dining on 120th and shopping at Orchard Mall. The living room offers a wood burning fireplace and access to outdoor living space. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Spacious bedrooms that include large windows which allows for tons of natural light to come in.