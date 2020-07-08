All apartments in Westminster
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

12150 Melody Dr. 105

12150 Melody Drive · (303) 817-3104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12150 Melody Drive, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit 105 Available 08/01/20 Cozy Condo - Waterfront, Refinished - Property Id: 8328

Cozy Water Front Condo in a Quiet Complex with Pool, Fitness Center, and Rec Room only steps away. Washer and Dryer in unit. Recently Renovated. Affordability in a Great Location. 2 blocks from Wagon Road Park & Ride with 7+ bus routes. Easy access to Denver.
May also consider Rent-to-Own or Purchase offers.
Don't miss out on this fantastic Condo in the most desirable building in Cottonwood Villas.

$50 rent discount if paid by automatic transfer by the first business day of the month.

Sorry, no pets allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/12150-melody-dr.-westminster-co-unit-105/8328
Property Id 8328

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5938983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12150 Melody Dr. 105 have any available units?
12150 Melody Dr. 105 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12150 Melody Dr. 105 have?
Some of 12150 Melody Dr. 105's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12150 Melody Dr. 105 currently offering any rent specials?
12150 Melody Dr. 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12150 Melody Dr. 105 pet-friendly?
No, 12150 Melody Dr. 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 12150 Melody Dr. 105 offer parking?
No, 12150 Melody Dr. 105 does not offer parking.
Does 12150 Melody Dr. 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12150 Melody Dr. 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12150 Melody Dr. 105 have a pool?
Yes, 12150 Melody Dr. 105 has a pool.
Does 12150 Melody Dr. 105 have accessible units?
No, 12150 Melody Dr. 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 12150 Melody Dr. 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12150 Melody Dr. 105 has units with dishwashers.
