12150 Melody Dr. 105

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Unit 105 Available 08/01/20 Cozy Condo - Waterfront, Refinished - Property Id: 8328



Cozy Water Front Condo in a Quiet Complex with Pool, Fitness Center, and Rec Room only steps away. Washer and Dryer in unit. Recently Renovated. Affordability in a Great Location. 2 blocks from Wagon Road Park & Ride with 7+ bus routes. Easy access to Denver.

May also consider Rent-to-Own or Purchase offers.

Don't miss out on this fantastic Condo in the most desirable building in Cottonwood Villas.



$50 rent discount if paid by automatic transfer by the first business day of the month.



Sorry, no pets allowed.

