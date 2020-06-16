1199 W 132nd Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

December Rent FREE! This beautiful home is located in the Legacy Ridge High School District and is close to the new Outlet Mall, I25 and Thorncreek Golf Course!! As you enter you will love all of the natural light and beautiful floors. The formal living room is very spacious and opens into your dining room. Just off the dining room is the eat in kitchen featuring upgraded appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The kitchen opens in to the family room with a cozy fireplace making it great for entertaining. Also on this level is a half bath for your guests. Upstairs you will find three huge bedrooms with the master suite featuring a walk-in closet and spacious 5 piece bathroom. This one will go quickly!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com