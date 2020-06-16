All apartments in Westminster
Last updated December 16 2019 at 8:44 PM

1199 W 132nd Plaza

1199 West 132nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

1199 West 132nd Place, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
December Rent FREE! This beautiful home is located in the Legacy Ridge High School District and is close to the new Outlet Mall, I25 and Thorncreek Golf Course!! As you enter you will love all of the natural light and beautiful floors. The formal living room is very spacious and opens into your dining room. Just off the dining room is the eat in kitchen featuring upgraded appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The kitchen opens in to the family room with a cozy fireplace making it great for entertaining. Also on this level is a half bath for your guests. Upstairs you will find three huge bedrooms with the master suite featuring a walk-in closet and spacious 5 piece bathroom. This one will go quickly!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1199 W 132nd Plaza have any available units?
1199 W 132nd Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 1199 W 132nd Plaza have?
Some of 1199 W 132nd Plaza's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1199 W 132nd Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
1199 W 132nd Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1199 W 132nd Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 1199 W 132nd Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 1199 W 132nd Plaza offer parking?
No, 1199 W 132nd Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 1199 W 132nd Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1199 W 132nd Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1199 W 132nd Plaza have a pool?
No, 1199 W 132nd Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 1199 W 132nd Plaza have accessible units?
No, 1199 W 132nd Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 1199 W 132nd Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1199 W 132nd Plaza has units with dishwashers.

