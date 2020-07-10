11825 Stuart Place

Amenities
Fabulous Bradburn Townhome in North Central Westminster W/ 2 Car Garage. - Custom 3 bedroom 4 (2 full and 2 half) bathroom Townhome in North Central Westminster. Newer construction, Custom paint throughout.
1st level Tiled Foyer leads to bedroom/office, 1/2 bath and entry to 2 car attached garage.
2nd level Light-filled open concept Living Room and spacious Kitchen w/ Stainless & Granite, large island with gas range and gas fireplace. Hardwood floors in kitchen and dining room, opening to balconies at either side one with welcoming french doors and another 1/2 bath. Carpet in living room and bedrooms.
3rd level Loft with french doors to the 3rd balcony, 2nd bedroom, full bath, full size washer/dryer and a Luxurious Master Suite w/ 5-Piece Bath.
Walk to Whole Foods, Restaurants, fitness center & more.
Tenant puts Water, Sewer, Gas & Electric in own name. Trash paid for by Owner
Lease Dates: Available Now - 6/29/2021
Non-Student
No Roommates
Sorry, No Pets
Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.
We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!
All square footage measurements are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
(RLNE5906469)