11825 Stuart Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Fabulous Bradburn Townhome in North Central Westminster W/ 2 Car Garage. - Custom 3 bedroom 4 (2 full and 2 half) bathroom Townhome in North Central Westminster. Newer construction, Custom paint throughout.

1st level Tiled Foyer leads to bedroom/office, 1/2 bath and entry to 2 car attached garage.

2nd level Light-filled open concept Living Room and spacious Kitchen w/ Stainless & Granite, large island with gas range and gas fireplace. Hardwood floors in kitchen and dining room, opening to balconies at either side one with welcoming french doors and another 1/2 bath. Carpet in living room and bedrooms.

3rd level Loft with french doors to the 3rd balcony, 2nd bedroom, full bath, full size washer/dryer and a Luxurious Master Suite w/ 5-Piece Bath.



Walk to Whole Foods, Restaurants, fitness center & more.



Tenant puts Water, Sewer, Gas & Electric in own name. Trash paid for by Owner



Lease Dates: Available Now - 6/29/2021

Non-Student

No Roommates

Sorry, No Pets



