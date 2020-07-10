All apartments in Westminster
11825 Stuart Place

11825 Stuart Place · (303) 442-7773
Location

11825 Stuart Place, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11825 Stuart Place · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Fabulous Bradburn Townhome in North Central Westminster W/ 2 Car Garage. - Custom 3 bedroom 4 (2 full and 2 half) bathroom Townhome in North Central Westminster. Newer construction, Custom paint throughout.
1st level Tiled Foyer leads to bedroom/office, 1/2 bath and entry to 2 car attached garage.
2nd level Light-filled open concept Living Room and spacious Kitchen w/ Stainless & Granite, large island with gas range and gas fireplace. Hardwood floors in kitchen and dining room, opening to balconies at either side one with welcoming french doors and another 1/2 bath. Carpet in living room and bedrooms.
3rd level Loft with french doors to the 3rd balcony, 2nd bedroom, full bath, full size washer/dryer and a Luxurious Master Suite w/ 5-Piece Bath.

Walk to Whole Foods, Restaurants, fitness center & more.

Tenant puts Water, Sewer, Gas & Electric in own name. Trash paid for by Owner

Lease Dates: Available Now - 6/29/2021
Non-Student
No Roommates
Sorry, No Pets

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage measurements are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE5906469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11825 Stuart Place have any available units?
11825 Stuart Place has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11825 Stuart Place have?
Some of 11825 Stuart Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11825 Stuart Place currently offering any rent specials?
11825 Stuart Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11825 Stuart Place pet-friendly?
No, 11825 Stuart Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 11825 Stuart Place offer parking?
Yes, 11825 Stuart Place offers parking.
Does 11825 Stuart Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11825 Stuart Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11825 Stuart Place have a pool?
No, 11825 Stuart Place does not have a pool.
Does 11825 Stuart Place have accessible units?
No, 11825 Stuart Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11825 Stuart Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11825 Stuart Place does not have units with dishwashers.
