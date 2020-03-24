Amenities
11500 Ingalls St Available 10/07/19 Amazing Single Family Home Located in Beautiful Broomfield - OPEN HOUSE 8/31 FROM 12-12:30PM - 11500 Ingalls St Westminster, CO 80020 - Available Oct 7th
Great 4 bedroom 2 bathroom property in Broomfield! Located within walking distance of 3 great public parks. The property is also about one mile from the 1st Bank Center. A short stroll to Main St makes public transportation convenient and there is easy access to Highway 36.
This unit features ...
- 3 bedrooms upstairs
- 1 bedrooms downstairs
- 1 bathroom upstairs, 1 downstairs
- ranch style layout
- dishwasher
- washer and dryer
- AC
- beautiful stone wall in basement
- large fenced in back yard
- sliding glass door to back yard patio area
Rent: $2,195.00
Deposit: $2,195.00
Pet Deposit: $200 per pet (non refundable)
Pet Rent: $20/month per pet
Application Fee: $45.00
Applications located conveniently online:
https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=fccf7c73-1bcf-441d-9501-a87aa84b7b23&source=Website
Please contact Brian Bellew via call/text/email for more information and to schedule a showing.
Mobile: (303) 264-7539
brian.bellew@realatlas.com
(RLNE4776709)