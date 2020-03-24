All apartments in Westminster
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
11500 Ingalls St
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

11500 Ingalls St

11500 Ingalls Street · No Longer Available
Location

11500 Ingalls Street, Westminster, CO 80020
Central Westminster

Amenities

11500 Ingalls St Available 10/07/19 Amazing Single Family Home Located in Beautiful Broomfield - OPEN HOUSE 8/31 FROM 12-12:30PM - 11500 Ingalls St Westminster, CO 80020 - Available Oct 7th

Great 4 bedroom 2 bathroom property in Broomfield! Located within walking distance of 3 great public parks. The property is also about one mile from the 1st Bank Center. A short stroll to Main St makes public transportation convenient and there is easy access to Highway 36.

This unit features ...
- 3 bedrooms upstairs
- 1 bedrooms downstairs
- 1 bathroom upstairs, 1 downstairs
- ranch style layout
- dishwasher
- washer and dryer
- AC
- beautiful stone wall in basement
- large fenced in back yard
- sliding glass door to back yard patio area

Rent: $2,195.00
Deposit: $2,195.00
Pet Deposit: $200 per pet (non refundable)
Pet Rent: $20/month per pet
Application Fee: $45.00

Applications located conveniently online:

https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=fccf7c73-1bcf-441d-9501-a87aa84b7b23&source=Website

Please contact Brian Bellew via call/text/email for more information and to schedule a showing.
Mobile: (303) 264-7539
brian.bellew@realatlas.com

(RLNE4776709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11500 Ingalls St have any available units?
11500 Ingalls St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11500 Ingalls St have?
Some of 11500 Ingalls St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11500 Ingalls St currently offering any rent specials?
11500 Ingalls St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11500 Ingalls St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11500 Ingalls St is pet friendly.
Does 11500 Ingalls St offer parking?
No, 11500 Ingalls St does not offer parking.
Does 11500 Ingalls St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11500 Ingalls St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11500 Ingalls St have a pool?
No, 11500 Ingalls St does not have a pool.
Does 11500 Ingalls St have accessible units?
No, 11500 Ingalls St does not have accessible units.
Does 11500 Ingalls St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11500 Ingalls St has units with dishwashers.
