11500 Ingalls St Available 10/07/19 Amazing Single Family Home Located in Beautiful Broomfield - OPEN HOUSE 8/31 FROM 12-12:30PM - 11500 Ingalls St Westminster, CO 80020 - Available Oct 7th



Great 4 bedroom 2 bathroom property in Broomfield! Located within walking distance of 3 great public parks. The property is also about one mile from the 1st Bank Center. A short stroll to Main St makes public transportation convenient and there is easy access to Highway 36.



This unit features ...

- 3 bedrooms upstairs

- 1 bedrooms downstairs

- 1 bathroom upstairs, 1 downstairs

- ranch style layout

- dishwasher

- washer and dryer

- AC

- beautiful stone wall in basement

- large fenced in back yard

- sliding glass door to back yard patio area



Rent: $2,195.00

Deposit: $2,195.00

Pet Deposit: $200 per pet (non refundable)

Pet Rent: $20/month per pet

Application Fee: $45.00



Applications located conveniently online:



https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=fccf7c73-1bcf-441d-9501-a87aa84b7b23&source=Website



Please contact Brian Bellew via call/text/email for more information and to schedule a showing.

Mobile: (303) 264-7539

brian.bellew@realatlas.com



