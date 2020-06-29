All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 12 2020 at 10:24 PM

11283 Osage Circle

11283 North Osage Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11283 North Osage Circle, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
*** CHOOSE A 12 OR 15 MONTH LEASE!! ***

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Westminster will welcome you with 1,521 square feet of living space!

The stunning kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, lots of natural light, access to the community clubhouse, pool, and tennis court. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Charles C. Winburn Park. Also nearby are Michalels, Sprouts Farmers Market, Thorncreek Crossing, Denver Premium Outlets, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Cotton Creek Elementary School, Silver Hills Middle School, and Northglenn High School.

1 dog up to 15 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

*** CHOOSE A 12 OR 15 MONTH LEASE!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11283 Osage Circle have any available units?
11283 Osage Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11283 Osage Circle have?
Some of 11283 Osage Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11283 Osage Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11283 Osage Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11283 Osage Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11283 Osage Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11283 Osage Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11283 Osage Circle offers parking.
Does 11283 Osage Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11283 Osage Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11283 Osage Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11283 Osage Circle has a pool.
Does 11283 Osage Circle have accessible units?
No, 11283 Osage Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11283 Osage Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11283 Osage Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
