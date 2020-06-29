11283 Osage Circle

Amenities

*** CHOOSE A 12 OR 15 MONTH LEASE!! ***



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Westminster will welcome you with 1,521 square feet of living space!



The stunning kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, lots of natural light, access to the community clubhouse, pool, and tennis court. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Charles C. Winburn Park. Also nearby are Michalels, Sprouts Farmers Market, Thorncreek Crossing, Denver Premium Outlets, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Cotton Creek Elementary School, Silver Hills Middle School, and Northglenn High School.



1 dog up to 15 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



*** CHOOSE A 12 OR 15 MONTH LEASE!! ***



