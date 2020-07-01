11237 W. 103rd Avenue

Amenities

Open houses held on Saturday, March 28th and Sunday March 29, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm. If you can't make the open houses, please contact me to possibly schedule a private showing. Beautiful, well maintained 1332 sq/ft home in popular Country Side neighborhood! This smaller 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is blocks away from Stanley Lake and the Westminster Hills. New exterior paint, wood flooring. This bright home features vaulted ceilings and a comfortable open layout, complete with a beautiful fireplace mantel, stainless steel kitchen appliances and evaporative cooler. Backyard has a well maintained deck, sprinkler system and large storage shed. Two car garage. Washer & dryer. Tri-level home with 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths on the top floor. Kitchen, living room and dining room on main floor. Family room and garage on the garden level with walk-out sliding glass doors to the back deck & fenced yard. Preference given to single family or professional couple.

No Pets Allowed



