Westminster, CO
11237 W. 103rd Avenue
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:57 PM

11237 W. 103rd Avenue

11237 West 103rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11237 West 103rd Avenue, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 04/15/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Westminster. Co - Property Id: 32312

Open houses held on Saturday, March 28th and Sunday March 29, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm. If you can't make the open houses, please contact me to possibly schedule a private showing. Beautiful, well maintained 1332 sq/ft home in popular Country Side neighborhood! This smaller 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is blocks away from Stanley Lake and the Westminster Hills. New exterior paint, wood flooring. This bright home features vaulted ceilings and a comfortable open layout, complete with a beautiful fireplace mantel, stainless steel kitchen appliances and evaporative cooler. Backyard has a well maintained deck, sprinkler system and large storage shed. Two car garage. Washer & dryer. Tri-level home with 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths on the top floor. Kitchen, living room and dining room on main floor. Family room and garage on the garden level with walk-out sliding glass doors to the back deck & fenced yard. Preference given to single family or professional couple.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/32312
Property Id 32312

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5653424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11237 W. 103rd Avenue have any available units?
11237 W. 103rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11237 W. 103rd Avenue have?
Some of 11237 W. 103rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11237 W. 103rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11237 W. 103rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11237 W. 103rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11237 W. 103rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 11237 W. 103rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11237 W. 103rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 11237 W. 103rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11237 W. 103rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11237 W. 103rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 11237 W. 103rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11237 W. 103rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11237 W. 103rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11237 W. 103rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11237 W. 103rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.

