11224 W 102nd Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

I have a huge studio-style room with private 3/4 bath and two large closets for rent in tri-level house. Looking for someone to share my 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with long-term. Rooms, bathrooms and laundry (washer/dryer) on top floor. Shared front room, kitchen, and fenced in back yard (with dog door). One attached garage space and plenty of street parking. Neighborhood just north of Stanley Lake, with huge open space dog park across the street. Close to Boulder and Denver. Looking for one person only (no kiddos, couples an additional $400 per month), and bring along one dog (friendly with other people and dogs). I will consider other pets or multiple dogs (probably no cats due to dog door). Utilities include gas, electric, trash, and water as well as applicable pet rent and internet - happy to share my streaming as well (Netflix, Prime, Hulu).



Rent: $950

Utilities: $250

Total due on 1st of each month: $1,200 ($1,600 for couple)

Available July 1st (may be able to move in early if needed).



Your room is very large and easily can accommodate a queen size bed, dresser, couch and tv. Two large closets provide storage for cloths, linens, and belongings. Private 3/4 bath attached to room. The room is approximately 168 square feet, not including closets or bathroom. Current pictures show large, California King size bed with large nightstands on either side. We have had a queen size bed and a bunk bed (futon on bottom) easily fit in this room with shelves, dressers and a coffee table. Room also has ceiling fan with light controlled by one switch, and two LED lights with dimmer controlled by another. I have sketched a to scale floor plan with some furniture options as ideas (bathroom not to scale). You will have one space in the attached garage and I can accommodate storing a bike or something similar in the garage. No smokers; 420 friendly outside.



I am a 34 year old female and a full time student at CU Boulder. My 12 year old son and I occupy the other two rooms and bathroom on top floor. We are very mellow, quiet people. We have two dogs and two ferrets, and I sometimes dog sit for friends and family. I like to keep things picked up and clean.



If interested, please message me. I am happy to answer any questions. We can do a phone interview to start and if it seems like it might be a good fit, we can do a meet and greet so you can see the house and room (and to do meet and greet with dogs if you have). From there you would submit an application through cozy.co that includes a background and credit check (cost $39.99). A signed lease with first and last months rent, as well as a $250 deposit is required and is the only way to guarantee you have the room as I will not hold for anyone.