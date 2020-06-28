10742 Pierson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath split level home in Westminster! - This property features a spacious layout with updates throughout. Other features include a fenced backyard with porch, spacious 2-car garage, and a large finished basement. With more than 1,300 finished square feet, this home is a must-see. Located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to groceries, restaurants and the 36 Corridor.



