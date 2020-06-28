All apartments in Westminster
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

10742 Pierson St

10742 Pierson Street · No Longer Available
Location

10742 Pierson Street, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Wonderful updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath split level home in Westminster! - This property features a spacious layout with updates throughout. Other features include a fenced backyard with porch, spacious 2-car garage, and a large finished basement. With more than 1,300 finished square feet, this home is a must-see. Located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to groceries, restaurants and the 36 Corridor.

For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:

VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.
or
CALL: Properties Plus, LLC directly at 303-327-6583.

(RLNE5095733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10742 Pierson St have any available units?
10742 Pierson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10742 Pierson St have?
Some of 10742 Pierson St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10742 Pierson St currently offering any rent specials?
10742 Pierson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10742 Pierson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10742 Pierson St is pet friendly.
Does 10742 Pierson St offer parking?
Yes, 10742 Pierson St offers parking.
Does 10742 Pierson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10742 Pierson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10742 Pierson St have a pool?
No, 10742 Pierson St does not have a pool.
Does 10742 Pierson St have accessible units?
No, 10742 Pierson St does not have accessible units.
Does 10742 Pierson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10742 Pierson St has units with dishwashers.
