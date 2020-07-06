All apartments in Westminster
10721 Countryside Dr.

10721 Countryside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10721 Countryside Drive, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10721 Countryside Dr. Available 11/18/19 Wonderful 4 Bed/2 Bath home in Westminster - Schedule a showing to see this wonderful 4 Bed/2 Bath home in Westminster! This property features a spacious layout with updates throughout.

Other features include a fenced backyard with porch, spacious 2-car garage and a large finished basement. With more than 2,275 finished square feet, this home is a must-see.

Located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to groceries, restaurants and the 36 Corridor.

Visit http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to view more photos!

One-year lease preferred. Deposit is the same as one months rent. Pets negotiable.

Please call 303-327-6583 if you have questions or to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5295295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10721 Countryside Dr. have any available units?
10721 Countryside Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10721 Countryside Dr. have?
Some of 10721 Countryside Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10721 Countryside Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10721 Countryside Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10721 Countryside Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10721 Countryside Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10721 Countryside Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10721 Countryside Dr. offers parking.
Does 10721 Countryside Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10721 Countryside Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10721 Countryside Dr. have a pool?
No, 10721 Countryside Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10721 Countryside Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10721 Countryside Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10721 Countryside Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10721 Countryside Dr. has units with dishwashers.

