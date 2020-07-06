Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10721 Countryside Dr. Available 11/18/19 Wonderful 4 Bed/2 Bath home in Westminster - Schedule a showing to see this wonderful 4 Bed/2 Bath home in Westminster! This property features a spacious layout with updates throughout.



Other features include a fenced backyard with porch, spacious 2-car garage and a large finished basement. With more than 2,275 finished square feet, this home is a must-see.



Located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to groceries, restaurants and the 36 Corridor.



Visit http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to view more photos!



One-year lease preferred. Deposit is the same as one months rent. Pets negotiable.



Please call 303-327-6583 if you have questions or to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5295295)