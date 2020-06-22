All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10673 North Osceola Drive

10673 Osceola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10673 Osceola Drive, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool table
shuffle board
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool table
shuffle board
hot tub
Imagine being just moments from your golf game, or a gathering at the clubhouse. This immaculate low-maintenance home is just steps from the Legacy Ridge golf course â and all of the amenities that includes. The neighborhood is quiet, green and serene and just a quick 20 minute drive to Denver, 25 minutes to Boulder. Convenience is king, with a main floor master bedroom (with ensuite 5-piece bathroom), two sets of washer/dryers (one on each floor) and all yard maintenance included. Enjoy your large outdoor deck with hot tub and impressive mountain views, or choose the patio off of the walk-out basement. Inside, a huge well-appointed maple kitchen with all stainless appliances including double ovens, side-by-side refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher. The finished walk-out basement with wet bar comes equipped with pool table, table shuffleboard, bar chairs, and flat screen TV. Speaking of TV's, almost every room in the house comes with mounted flat screens! Water, sewer, trash, electric, gas and cable TV all are included with rent. You have to see this house to believe. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10673 North Osceola Drive have any available units?
10673 North Osceola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10673 North Osceola Drive have?
Some of 10673 North Osceola Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10673 North Osceola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10673 North Osceola Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10673 North Osceola Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10673 North Osceola Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 10673 North Osceola Drive offer parking?
No, 10673 North Osceola Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10673 North Osceola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10673 North Osceola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10673 North Osceola Drive have a pool?
No, 10673 North Osceola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10673 North Osceola Drive have accessible units?
No, 10673 North Osceola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10673 North Osceola Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10673 North Osceola Drive has units with dishwashers.
