10673 North Osceola Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel pool table shuffle board clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool table shuffle board hot tub

Imagine being just moments from your golf game, or a gathering at the clubhouse. This immaculate low-maintenance home is just steps from the Legacy Ridge golf course â and all of the amenities that includes. The neighborhood is quiet, green and serene and just a quick 20 minute drive to Denver, 25 minutes to Boulder. Convenience is king, with a main floor master bedroom (with ensuite 5-piece bathroom), two sets of washer/dryers (one on each floor) and all yard maintenance included. Enjoy your large outdoor deck with hot tub and impressive mountain views, or choose the patio off of the walk-out basement. Inside, a huge well-appointed maple kitchen with all stainless appliances including double ovens, side-by-side refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher. The finished walk-out basement with wet bar comes equipped with pool table, table shuffleboard, bar chairs, and flat screen TV. Speaking of TV's, almost every room in the house comes with mounted flat screens! Water, sewer, trash, electric, gas and cable TV all are included with rent. You have to see this house to believe. No pets please.