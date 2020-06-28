All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 10671 Newcombe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
10671 Newcombe Street
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:07 PM

10671 Newcombe Street

10671 Newcombe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10671 Newcombe Street, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Country Side will welcome you with 1,100 square feet of living space!

The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include lots of natural sunlight, a swamp cooler, washer and dryer in unit, access to the community pool, rec center, and golf course. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, deck, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Walnut Creek Trail, and Jessica Ridge Memorial Park. Also nearby are Target, Butterfly Pavilion, Flat Irons Crossing, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Highway 36.

Nearby schools include Witt STEM Elementary School, Wyane Carle Middle School, and Stabdley Lake High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10671 Newcombe Street have any available units?
10671 Newcombe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10671 Newcombe Street have?
Some of 10671 Newcombe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10671 Newcombe Street currently offering any rent specials?
10671 Newcombe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10671 Newcombe Street pet-friendly?
No, 10671 Newcombe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 10671 Newcombe Street offer parking?
Yes, 10671 Newcombe Street offers parking.
Does 10671 Newcombe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10671 Newcombe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10671 Newcombe Street have a pool?
Yes, 10671 Newcombe Street has a pool.
Does 10671 Newcombe Street have accessible units?
No, 10671 Newcombe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10671 Newcombe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10671 Newcombe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St
Westminster, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College