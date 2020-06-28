10671 Newcombe Street

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Country Side will welcome you with 1,100 square feet of living space!



The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include lots of natural sunlight, a swamp cooler, washer and dryer in unit, access to the community pool, rec center, and golf course. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, deck, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Walnut Creek Trail, and Jessica Ridge Memorial Park. Also nearby are Target, Butterfly Pavilion, Flat Irons Crossing, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Highway 36.



Nearby schools include Witt STEM Elementary School, Wyane Carle Middle School, and Stabdley Lake High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



