All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 10601 Parfet St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
10601 Parfet St
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:05 AM

10601 Parfet St

10601 Parfet Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10601 Parfet Court, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Look no further. Welcome Home to 10601 Parfet Street in Westminster. This lovely, ranch-style home is approx. 2,000 Sq. Ft. & features 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a spotless kitchen w/ updated appliances, plus- walk-in closets, built-in shelving, two-car garage, fenced-in back yard + covered patio, finished basement, washer/dryer, & programmable thermostat -as well as- plenty of windows for a plethora of natural sunlight. This home is located within a quiet, well-established neighborhood. The property is conveniently located just minutes from Boulder, Broomfield and 30 minutes to Downtown Denver!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10601 Parfet St have any available units?
10601 Parfet St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10601 Parfet St have?
Some of 10601 Parfet St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10601 Parfet St currently offering any rent specials?
10601 Parfet St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10601 Parfet St pet-friendly?
No, 10601 Parfet St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 10601 Parfet St offer parking?
Yes, 10601 Parfet St offers parking.
Does 10601 Parfet St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10601 Parfet St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10601 Parfet St have a pool?
No, 10601 Parfet St does not have a pool.
Does 10601 Parfet St have accessible units?
No, 10601 Parfet St does not have accessible units.
Does 10601 Parfet St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10601 Parfet St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave
Westminster, CO 80030
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College