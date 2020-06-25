10601 Parfet St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Look no further. Welcome Home to 10601 Parfet Street in Westminster. This lovely, ranch-style home is approx. 2,000 Sq. Ft. & features 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a spotless kitchen w/ updated appliances, plus- walk-in closets, built-in shelving, two-car garage, fenced-in back yard + covered patio, finished basement, washer/dryer, & programmable thermostat -as well as- plenty of windows for a plethora of natural sunlight. This home is located within a quiet, well-established neighborhood. The property is conveniently located just minutes from Boulder, Broomfield and 30 minutes to Downtown Denver!