Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:20 PM

10531 Parfet Court

10531 Parfet Court · No Longer Available
Location

10531 Parfet Court, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 3 bed 1.5 bath Available 7/10/19. Safe Neighborhood. Beautiful backyard w/great area for dog. Stainless steel appliances (fridge, oven/stove microwave, dishwasher) in beautiful kitchen with granite countertops. Wood floors & comfortable eating area off kitchen. Remodeled bathrooms. Open floor plan in finished basement & first level are great places to spend time with family & friends. Walk in closet & large Master Bedroom. 2 additional second floor bedrooms and a basement office with closet make this a versatile home. Heat & evaporative cooler. 12 month lease minimum open to long term leases. 1 large dog or 2 smaller dogs welcome w/ owner approval and $500 refundable pet deposit. Washer/Dryer included. 3x income to rent & 565+ credit score required. One month hold deposit +157 filing fee & security deposit (one month) required. To schedule showing copy paste the following URL in your browser. https://showmojo.com/l/99f464f075/10531-parfet-ct-westminster-co-80021?sd=true

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10531 Parfet Court have any available units?
10531 Parfet Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10531 Parfet Court have?
Some of 10531 Parfet Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10531 Parfet Court currently offering any rent specials?
10531 Parfet Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10531 Parfet Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10531 Parfet Court is pet friendly.
Does 10531 Parfet Court offer parking?
No, 10531 Parfet Court does not offer parking.
Does 10531 Parfet Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10531 Parfet Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10531 Parfet Court have a pool?
Yes, 10531 Parfet Court has a pool.
Does 10531 Parfet Court have accessible units?
No, 10531 Parfet Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10531 Parfet Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10531 Parfet Court has units with dishwashers.
