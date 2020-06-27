10531 Parfet Court

Amenities

Stunning 3 bed 1.5 bath Available 7/10/19. Safe Neighborhood. Beautiful backyard w/great area for dog. Stainless steel appliances (fridge, oven/stove microwave, dishwasher) in beautiful kitchen with granite countertops. Wood floors & comfortable eating area off kitchen. Remodeled bathrooms. Open floor plan in finished basement & first level are great places to spend time with family & friends. Walk in closet & large Master Bedroom. 2 additional second floor bedrooms and a basement office with closet make this a versatile home. Heat & evaporative cooler. 12 month lease minimum open to long term leases. 1 large dog or 2 smaller dogs welcome w/ owner approval and $500 refundable pet deposit. Washer/Dryer included. 3x income to rent & 565+ credit score required. One month hold deposit +157 filing fee & security deposit (one month) required. To schedule showing copy paste the following URL in your browser. https://showmojo.com/l/99f464f075/10531-parfet-ct-westminster-co-80021?sd=true