10461 Garland Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:06 PM

10461 Garland Drive

10461 Garland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10461 Garland Drive, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 872870.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Westminster will welcome you with 1,722 square feet of living space!

Take a look at this beautiful town home in Broomfield. The living area is spacious and has plenty of windows for natural light. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and includes stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom includes a beautiful master bath and large walk in closet.

Enjoy the wonderful weather from the fenced in backyard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails along with many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Boulder and Denver.and shopping the location is great.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10461 Garland Drive have any available units?
10461 Garland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 10461 Garland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10461 Garland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10461 Garland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10461 Garland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 10461 Garland Drive offer parking?
No, 10461 Garland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10461 Garland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10461 Garland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10461 Garland Drive have a pool?
No, 10461 Garland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10461 Garland Drive have accessible units?
No, 10461 Garland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10461 Garland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10461 Garland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10461 Garland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10461 Garland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
