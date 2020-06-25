10461 Garland Drive

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 872870.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Westminster will welcome you with 1,722 square feet of living space!



Take a look at this beautiful town home in Broomfield. The living area is spacious and has plenty of windows for natural light. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and includes stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom includes a beautiful master bath and large walk in closet.



Enjoy the wonderful weather from the fenced in backyard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails along with many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Boulder and Denver.and shopping the location is great.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



