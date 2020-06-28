All apartments in Westminster
10395 Quail St
Last updated September 27 2019 at 8:38 PM

10395 Quail St

10395 Quail Street · No Longer Available
Location

10395 Quail Street, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
This attractive and updated home offers a family room with a large window allowing plenty of natural light, formal dining area and kitchen with a pantry and new appliances. Upper level has full main bath, 2nd and 3rd bedroom, BIG master with dual closet space and 3/4 master bath. Lower level includes a den with wood burning fireplace and access to the back yard that has a great patio for entertaining. Hardwood flooring throughout, new blinds, new paint and 2 car garage. Walk to Stanley Lake, GREAT LOCATION!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10395 Quail St have any available units?
10395 Quail St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10395 Quail St have?
Some of 10395 Quail St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10395 Quail St currently offering any rent specials?
10395 Quail St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10395 Quail St pet-friendly?
No, 10395 Quail St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 10395 Quail St offer parking?
Yes, 10395 Quail St offers parking.
Does 10395 Quail St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10395 Quail St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10395 Quail St have a pool?
No, 10395 Quail St does not have a pool.
Does 10395 Quail St have accessible units?
No, 10395 Quail St does not have accessible units.
Does 10395 Quail St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10395 Quail St has units with dishwashers.
