10395 Quail St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

This attractive and updated home offers a family room with a large window allowing plenty of natural light, formal dining area and kitchen with a pantry and new appliances. Upper level has full main bath, 2nd and 3rd bedroom, BIG master with dual closet space and 3/4 master bath. Lower level includes a den with wood burning fireplace and access to the back yard that has a great patio for entertaining. Hardwood flooring throughout, new blinds, new paint and 2 car garage. Walk to Stanley Lake, GREAT LOCATION!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990