Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10235 Newton Ct Available 08/29/19 Rare Large Home in Westminster - Available for a 1 year lease

Stunning 5 bedroom home with gorgeous mountain/city views nestled on private wooded cul-de-sac! Five bedrooms, 4 baths, 3-car garage! Backyard perfect for entertaining which also features 2 separate decks. Vaulted ceilings inside with natural beams, windows galore with views everywhere! Kitchen recently remodeled with slab granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has been remodeled with luxury features! Family room offers surround brick fireplace, more windows and office area. Walk-out basement has 2 nonconforming bedrooms. Oversized 3-car garage has workshop area & finished storage area above! Easy access to Denver, or Boulder!

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash, and Landscaping will be included in rent for an additional $125/month.

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. Pet fee $35/month for 1-2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

