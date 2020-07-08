All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 10235 Newton Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
10235 Newton Ct
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

10235 Newton Ct

10235 Newton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Central Westminster
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10235 Newton Court, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10235 Newton Ct Available 08/29/19 Rare Large Home in Westminster - Available for a 1 year lease
Stunning 5 bedroom home with gorgeous mountain/city views nestled on private wooded cul-de-sac! Five bedrooms, 4 baths, 3-car garage! Backyard perfect for entertaining which also features 2 separate decks. Vaulted ceilings inside with natural beams, windows galore with views everywhere! Kitchen recently remodeled with slab granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has been remodeled with luxury features! Family room offers surround brick fireplace, more windows and office area. Walk-out basement has 2 nonconforming bedrooms. Oversized 3-car garage has workshop area & finished storage area above! Easy access to Denver, or Boulder!
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash, and Landscaping will be included in rent for an additional $125/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. Pet fee $35/month for 1-2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

(RLNE5004975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10235 Newton Ct have any available units?
10235 Newton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10235 Newton Ct have?
Some of 10235 Newton Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10235 Newton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10235 Newton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10235 Newton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10235 Newton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10235 Newton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10235 Newton Ct offers parking.
Does 10235 Newton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10235 Newton Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10235 Newton Ct have a pool?
No, 10235 Newton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10235 Newton Ct have accessible units?
No, 10235 Newton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10235 Newton Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10235 Newton Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWestminster 2 Bedroom Apartments
Westminster Apartments with PoolsWestminster Pet Friendly Apartments
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterSoutheast Westminster
Northeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College