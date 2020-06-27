9903 Lane Street

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 968004.This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Thornton will welcome you with 1,240 square feet of living space!The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, and skylights. Parking for this property is a shared detached 1 car garage.Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or enjoy soaking the sun at the community pool or club house. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Pecos Park, and Norse Glenn Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Cinzzettis, Best Buy, Buffalo Wild Wings, Thornton Town Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.Nearby schools include North Mor Elementary School, Federal Heights Elementary School, and Northglenn High School.Small pets may be negotiable.Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal. Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 968004.Real Property Management Coloradowww.303rent.com303-873-RENT(7368)Equal Opportunity Housing*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.*Prices and availability subject to change.Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.