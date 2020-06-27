All apartments in Thornton
Last updated September 26 2019 at 4:16 PM

9903 Lane Street

9903 Lane Street · No Longer Available
Location

9903 Lane Street, Thornton, CO 80260

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 968004.This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Thornton will welcome you with 1,240 square feet of living space!The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, and skylights. Parking for this property is a shared detached 1 car garage.Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or enjoy soaking the sun at the community pool or club house. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Pecos Park, and Norse Glenn Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Cinzzettis, Best Buy, Buffalo Wild Wings, Thornton Town Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.Nearby schools include North Mor Elementary School, Federal Heights Elementary School, and Northglenn High School.Small pets may be negotiable.Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal. Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 968004.Real Property Management Coloradowww.303rent.com303-873-RENT(7368)Equal Opportunity Housing*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.*Prices and availability subject to change.Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9903 Lane Street have any available units?
9903 Lane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9903 Lane Street have?
Some of 9903 Lane Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9903 Lane Street currently offering any rent specials?
9903 Lane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9903 Lane Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9903 Lane Street is pet friendly.
Does 9903 Lane Street offer parking?
Yes, 9903 Lane Street offers parking.
Does 9903 Lane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9903 Lane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9903 Lane Street have a pool?
Yes, 9903 Lane Street has a pool.
Does 9903 Lane Street have accessible units?
No, 9903 Lane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9903 Lane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9903 Lane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
