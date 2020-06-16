All apartments in Thornton
9784 Lane Street

Location

9784 Lane Street, Thornton, CO 80260

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit available immediately! Cozy home with modern interior. Plenty of space for everyone! Main level with larger kitchen, dining area, living area, patio and half-bath. Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with views of downtown Denver! Basement offers an additional bedroom space, living area, full bath and laundry. Located close to 104th and I-25 with easy access to Denver, Westminster, Broomfield. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment. No Smoking/Vaping. 1 Small Dog under 25 lbs OK. Service Animals OK. Tenants must carry renters insurance. Background and Credit Check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9784 Lane Street have any available units?
9784 Lane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9784 Lane Street have?
Some of 9784 Lane Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9784 Lane Street currently offering any rent specials?
9784 Lane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9784 Lane Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9784 Lane Street is pet friendly.
Does 9784 Lane Street offer parking?
No, 9784 Lane Street does not offer parking.
Does 9784 Lane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9784 Lane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9784 Lane Street have a pool?
No, 9784 Lane Street does not have a pool.
Does 9784 Lane Street have accessible units?
No, 9784 Lane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9784 Lane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9784 Lane Street does not have units with dishwashers.

