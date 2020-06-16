9784 Lane Street

Amenities
Unit available immediately! Cozy home with modern interior. Plenty of space for everyone! Main level with larger kitchen, dining area, living area, patio and half-bath. Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with views of downtown Denver! Basement offers an additional bedroom space, living area, full bath and laundry. Located close to 104th and I-25 with easy access to Denver, Westminster, Broomfield. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment. No Smoking/Vaping. 1 Small Dog under 25 lbs OK. Service Animals OK. Tenants must carry renters insurance. Background and Credit Check required.