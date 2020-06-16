9784 Lane Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit available immediately! Cozy home with modern interior. Plenty of space for everyone! Main level with larger kitchen, dining area, living area, patio and half-bath. Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with views of downtown Denver! Basement offers an additional bedroom space, living area, full bath and laundry. Located close to 104th and I-25 with easy access to Denver, Westminster, Broomfield. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment. No Smoking/Vaping. 1 Small Dog under 25 lbs OK. Service Animals OK. Tenants must carry renters insurance. Background and Credit Check required.