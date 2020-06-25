All apartments in Thornton
9734 Dexter Lane

9734 Dexter Ln
Location

9734 Dexter Ln, Thornton, CO 80229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
9734 Dexter Lane Available 06/01/20 BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL BUILD IN THORNTON - 2 BED/3 BATH AVAILABLE JUNE 1! - Come check out this 2 bed, 3 bath NEW BEAUTIFUL BUILD in Thornton - Available for a June 1 move in! You would be one of the first to live in this fantastic unit! Large, open floor plan with lots of natural light. Stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Eat-in kitchen. Brand new carpet, paint, everything! Both bedrooms upstairs. Washer/dryer conveniently located upstairs with bedrooms. Back patio perfect for relaxing. 1 car attached garage.

Community clubhouse, pool, and fitness center included!

Sorry, no pets.

Schools: Dupont Elementary School, Adams City Middle School, and Adams City High School.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.
Please call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3830753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9734 Dexter Lane have any available units?
9734 Dexter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9734 Dexter Lane have?
Some of 9734 Dexter Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9734 Dexter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9734 Dexter Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9734 Dexter Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9734 Dexter Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 9734 Dexter Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9734 Dexter Lane offers parking.
Does 9734 Dexter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9734 Dexter Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9734 Dexter Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9734 Dexter Lane has a pool.
Does 9734 Dexter Lane have accessible units?
No, 9734 Dexter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9734 Dexter Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9734 Dexter Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
