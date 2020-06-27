All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 9400 Rose Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
9400 Rose Court
Last updated July 28 2019 at 5:36 PM

9400 Rose Court

9400 Rose Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
South Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9400 Rose Court, Thornton, CO 80229
South Thornton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available now. Nice clean home with large backyard, detached over-sized one-car garage and plenty of parking in the front driveway and on-street. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath ranch floorplan features newer appliances, tons of storage and a great location in Thornton near schools. Master bedroom with private 3/4 bath. Great updated kitchen. Washer/Dryer included. Rent is $1850 with a security deposit of $1850. The credit of 600 min. And income 3x rent/month ($5550/month). Background checks are required. Owner is flexible but prefers a multi-year lease. $150 admin fee. One small dog to be considered by owner w/ deposit. Sorry, No sec. 8. No Smoking of any kind. To schedule a showing please go to showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 Rose Court have any available units?
9400 Rose Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9400 Rose Court have?
Some of 9400 Rose Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 Rose Court currently offering any rent specials?
9400 Rose Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 Rose Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9400 Rose Court is pet friendly.
Does 9400 Rose Court offer parking?
Yes, 9400 Rose Court offers parking.
Does 9400 Rose Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9400 Rose Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 Rose Court have a pool?
Yes, 9400 Rose Court has a pool.
Does 9400 Rose Court have accessible units?
No, 9400 Rose Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 Rose Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9400 Rose Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College