9400 Rose Court

Amenities
Available now. Nice clean home with large backyard, detached over-sized one-car garage and plenty of parking in the front driveway and on-street. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath ranch floorplan features newer appliances, tons of storage and a great location in Thornton near schools. Master bedroom with private 3/4 bath. Great updated kitchen. Washer/Dryer included. Rent is $1850 with a security deposit of $1850. The credit of 600 min. And income 3x rent/month ($5550/month). Background checks are required. Owner is flexible but prefers a multi-year lease. $150 admin fee. One small dog to be considered by owner w/ deposit. Sorry, No sec. 8. No Smoking of any kind. To schedule a showing please go to showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery