Thornton, CO
9350 Cedar Ct
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

9350 Cedar Ct

9350 Cedar Court · No Longer Available
Location

9350 Cedar Court, Thornton, CO 80229
South Thornton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with a den with a large, fenced back yard. The main level features the kitchen, living area, three bedrooms, and a bathroom. Brand new carpet and paint. Do not miss out on calling this your new home!!

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
Pet deposit and restrictions apply, please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9350 Cedar Ct have any available units?
9350 Cedar Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9350 Cedar Ct have?
Some of 9350 Cedar Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9350 Cedar Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9350 Cedar Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9350 Cedar Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9350 Cedar Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9350 Cedar Ct offer parking?
No, 9350 Cedar Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9350 Cedar Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9350 Cedar Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9350 Cedar Ct have a pool?
No, 9350 Cedar Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9350 Cedar Ct have accessible units?
No, 9350 Cedar Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9350 Cedar Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9350 Cedar Ct has units with dishwashers.

