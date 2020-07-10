9350 Cedar Ct

Amenities
Wonderful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with a den with a large, fenced back yard. The main level features the kitchen, living area, three bedrooms, and a bathroom. Brand new carpet and paint. Do not miss out on calling this your new home!!
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
Pet deposit and restrictions apply, please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
unitId: drm8csako6sneoog
(RLNE5835764)