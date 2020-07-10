9350 Cedar Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with a den with a large, fenced back yard. The main level features the kitchen, living area, three bedrooms, and a bathroom. Brand new carpet and paint. Do not miss out on calling this your new home!!



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

Pet deposit and restrictions apply, please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



