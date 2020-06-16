All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 9319 Welby Road Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
9319 Welby Road Terrace
Last updated July 18 2019 at 8:55 PM

9319 Welby Road Terrace

9319 Welby Road Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9319 Welby Road Terrace, Thornton, CO 80229

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing * 2 story town house with 1 car garage * LARGE living room, big open kitchen with breakfast bar and tons of cabinet space * HUGE master with HUGE walk in master closet * 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are good sized * Full bath on upper level- half bath on main level * A/C * Attached 1 car garage * Parks and walking trails in community * Close to shopping and transportation * 2 pets not to exceed 30 lbs combined accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9319 Welby Road Terrace have any available units?
9319 Welby Road Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9319 Welby Road Terrace have?
Some of 9319 Welby Road Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9319 Welby Road Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9319 Welby Road Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9319 Welby Road Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9319 Welby Road Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9319 Welby Road Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9319 Welby Road Terrace offers parking.
Does 9319 Welby Road Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9319 Welby Road Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9319 Welby Road Terrace have a pool?
No, 9319 Welby Road Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9319 Welby Road Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9319 Welby Road Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9319 Welby Road Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9319 Welby Road Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College