9319 Welby Road Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing * 2 story town house with 1 car garage * LARGE living room, big open kitchen with breakfast bar and tons of cabinet space * HUGE master with HUGE walk in master closet * 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are good sized * Full bath on upper level- half bath on main level * A/C * Attached 1 car garage * Parks and walking trails in community * Close to shopping and transportation * 2 pets not to exceed 30 lbs combined accepted