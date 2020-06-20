All apartments in Thornton
6934 E 133rd Plaza
Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:44 PM

6934 E 133rd Plaza

6934 East 133rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

6934 East 133rd Place, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Welcoming entryway, eye-catching contemporary style exterior with custom finishes you cannot beat (large patio, wood shutters, glass tile backsplash and more!) Come home after a long day & relax in the luxurious, private master suite w/ spa shower or by the fireplace during cold CO months. Enjoy having endless amounts of space in this gorgeous 3 bed + office and 3.5 bath open concept home! Separate dining room & HUGE kitchen island. 3 car tandem garage! Minutes away from community park, playground and basketball courts. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6934 E 133rd Plaza have any available units?
6934 E 133rd Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6934 E 133rd Plaza have?
Some of 6934 E 133rd Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6934 E 133rd Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
6934 E 133rd Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6934 E 133rd Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 6934 E 133rd Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 6934 E 133rd Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 6934 E 133rd Plaza offers parking.
Does 6934 E 133rd Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6934 E 133rd Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6934 E 133rd Plaza have a pool?
No, 6934 E 133rd Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 6934 E 133rd Plaza have accessible units?
No, 6934 E 133rd Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 6934 E 133rd Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6934 E 133rd Plaza has units with dishwashers.
