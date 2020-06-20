6934 E 133rd Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Welcoming entryway, eye-catching contemporary style exterior with custom finishes you cannot beat (large patio, wood shutters, glass tile backsplash and more!) Come home after a long day & relax in the luxurious, private master suite w/ spa shower or by the fireplace during cold CO months. Enjoy having endless amounts of space in this gorgeous 3 bed + office and 3.5 bath open concept home! Separate dining room & HUGE kitchen island. 3 car tandem garage! Minutes away from community park, playground and basketball courts. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com