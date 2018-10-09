All apartments in Thornton
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

6874 E. 133rd Place

6874 East 133rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

6874 East 133rd Place, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
6874 E. 133rd Place Available 10/01/19 Luxury 3Bedroom/3.5Bathroom Home w/ Office and 3-Car Garage Built in 2017 - Like New!! - Luxury 3bedrooms/3.5bathroom home in Amber Creek built in 2017 offers an amazing open floor plan with stunning features noticeable as soon as you walk in the front door! Luxury plank vinyl floors throughout the entire main level and plush carpet on the stairs and throughout the second level. The main floor offers a separate office and dining space, and the second level provides an open loft for additional living/lounging space. The fabulous kitchen features a gas stove, large pantry and quartz island for tons of space for storing and entertaining.

Easy maintenance backyard complete with a covered patio with surround sound and a gas grille hook-up. Laundry room upstairs with washer/dryer included. All three bedrooms and full bathrooms are located on the second level of the home. The master suite offers a walk-in closet, double-sink vanity and oversized shower. Two of the bedrooms (including the master) have attached bathrooms.

Up to 2 dogs are welcome with an additional deposit (under 50lbs each). Tenants are responsible for all utilities and landscaping. Available October 1st!

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/e9f40547-d0bf-4dd5-8f4e-be770f9ef9ab

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5126829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6874 E. 133rd Place have any available units?
6874 E. 133rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6874 E. 133rd Place have?
Some of 6874 E. 133rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6874 E. 133rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
6874 E. 133rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6874 E. 133rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6874 E. 133rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 6874 E. 133rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 6874 E. 133rd Place offers parking.
Does 6874 E. 133rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6874 E. 133rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6874 E. 133rd Place have a pool?
No, 6874 E. 133rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 6874 E. 133rd Place have accessible units?
No, 6874 E. 133rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6874 E. 133rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6874 E. 133rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
