6874 E. 133rd Place Available 10/01/19 Luxury 3Bedroom/3.5Bathroom Home w/ Office and 3-Car Garage Built in 2017 - Like New!! - Luxury 3bedrooms/3.5bathroom home in Amber Creek built in 2017 offers an amazing open floor plan with stunning features noticeable as soon as you walk in the front door! Luxury plank vinyl floors throughout the entire main level and plush carpet on the stairs and throughout the second level. The main floor offers a separate office and dining space, and the second level provides an open loft for additional living/lounging space. The fabulous kitchen features a gas stove, large pantry and quartz island for tons of space for storing and entertaining.



Easy maintenance backyard complete with a covered patio with surround sound and a gas grille hook-up. Laundry room upstairs with washer/dryer included. All three bedrooms and full bathrooms are located on the second level of the home. The master suite offers a walk-in closet, double-sink vanity and oversized shower. Two of the bedrooms (including the master) have attached bathrooms.



Up to 2 dogs are welcome with an additional deposit (under 50lbs each). Tenants are responsible for all utilities and landscaping. Available October 1st!



No Cats Allowed



