5452 E 108th Pl

Great 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2267 Sq Ft, mature ranch home on a corner lot with 2 car attached garage available for rent in Thornton, Colorado. Updated kitchen includes white cabinets with hardware, wide plank faux hardwood flooring and tile backsplash. Home offers an open layout with natural lighting from oversize windows, brick wood burning fireplace in family room. Bedrooms are all spacious with ample closet space. Lower level family room is massive and can be used as desired. Both bathrooms have been updated with stylish flooring and vanities. Finally, enjoy the huge deck overlooking a large yard with storage shed and room for RV parking! Washer/Dryer and Swamp cooler included. This home is in a prime location with easy access Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Denver International Airport accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-36, I-70 or I-76. Nearby great restaurants, parks, recreation center and shopping.



Property is shown by appointment only.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant pays all utilities including but not limited to: Gas, electric, Trash, Water and Sewer.



