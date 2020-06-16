All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 5452 E 108th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
5452 E 108th Pl
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:55 AM

5452 E 108th Pl

5452 East 108th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5452 East 108th Place, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Watch the video walkthrough tour at PMI Mile High dot com

Great 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2267 Sq Ft, mature ranch home on a corner lot with 2 car attached garage available for rent in Thornton, Colorado. Updated kitchen includes white cabinets with hardware, wide plank faux hardwood flooring and tile backsplash. Home offers an open layout with natural lighting from oversize windows, brick wood burning fireplace in family room. Bedrooms are all spacious with ample closet space. Lower level family room is massive and can be used as desired. Both bathrooms have been updated with stylish flooring and vanities. Finally, enjoy the huge deck overlooking a large yard with storage shed and room for RV parking! Washer/Dryer and Swamp cooler included. This home is in a prime location with easy access Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Denver International Airport accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-36, I-70 or I-76. Nearby great restaurants, parks, recreation center and shopping.

Property is shown by appointment only.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.
All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant pays all utilities including but not limited to: Gas, electric, Trash, Water and Sewer.

Watch video Walk through tour on our website.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5452 E 108th Pl have any available units?
5452 E 108th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5452 E 108th Pl have?
Some of 5452 E 108th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5452 E 108th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5452 E 108th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5452 E 108th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5452 E 108th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5452 E 108th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5452 E 108th Pl offers parking.
Does 5452 E 108th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5452 E 108th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5452 E 108th Pl have a pool?
No, 5452 E 108th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5452 E 108th Pl have accessible units?
No, 5452 E 108th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5452 E 108th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5452 E 108th Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College