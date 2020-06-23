All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5089 E. 112th Pl.

5089 East 112th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5089 East 112th Place, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5089 E. 112th Pl. Available 04/01/19 **March Madness! Your going to love your new home!** - Fabulous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available on a corner lot! This spacious home comes with vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace and a large 2 car garage! It has a spacious open concept kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a separate dinning area. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths to spread out in. Enjoy the convenience of your own laundry room and watch the kids play in the large fenced back yard while drinking tea on your deck that's perfect for entertaining!

Call today to view your new home!

Additional Lease Terms:
*$40.00 Application fee
*12 month lease term
*Pets Welcome (Additional fees & restrictions may apply)
*Tenant will pay owner water, sewer and trash flat utility fee of $50/ and additional will pay gas and electric
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check
*Deposit Required

(RLNE4752051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5089 E. 112th Pl. have any available units?
5089 E. 112th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5089 E. 112th Pl. have?
Some of 5089 E. 112th Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5089 E. 112th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
5089 E. 112th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5089 E. 112th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5089 E. 112th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 5089 E. 112th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 5089 E. 112th Pl. offers parking.
Does 5089 E. 112th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5089 E. 112th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5089 E. 112th Pl. have a pool?
No, 5089 E. 112th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 5089 E. 112th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 5089 E. 112th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 5089 E. 112th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5089 E. 112th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
