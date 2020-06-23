Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

5089 E. 112th Pl. Available 04/01/19 **March Madness! Your going to love your new home!** - Fabulous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available on a corner lot! This spacious home comes with vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace and a large 2 car garage! It has a spacious open concept kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a separate dinning area. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths to spread out in. Enjoy the convenience of your own laundry room and watch the kids play in the large fenced back yard while drinking tea on your deck that's perfect for entertaining!



Additional Lease Terms:

*$40.00 Application fee

*12 month lease term

*Pets Welcome (Additional fees & restrictions may apply)

*Tenant will pay owner water, sewer and trash flat utility fee of $50/ and additional will pay gas and electric

*Resident must maintain renters insurance

*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

*Deposit Required



