All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 5050 E 112th Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
5050 E 112th Plaza
Last updated September 10 2019 at 5:44 PM

5050 E 112th Plaza

5050 East 112th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5050 East 112th Place, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
internet access
This house has been freshly painted and is ready to go! As you enter you will love the vaulted ceilings and natural light in the family room. Continue into the eat-in kitchen and you will find plenty of cabinets and counter space which opens onto the deck and makes it the perfect place for entertaining. Upstairs you will find the master suite featuring a walk-in closet and private bathroom. Also upstairs are two other nicely sized bedrooms and another full bath. The basement has one room that is finished and can be used as an office. The unfinished portion is perfect for storage. Close to dining, shopping and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 E 112th Plaza have any available units?
5050 E 112th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 E 112th Plaza have?
Some of 5050 E 112th Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 E 112th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
5050 E 112th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 E 112th Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 5050 E 112th Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 5050 E 112th Plaza offer parking?
No, 5050 E 112th Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 5050 E 112th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5050 E 112th Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 E 112th Plaza have a pool?
No, 5050 E 112th Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 5050 E 112th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 5050 E 112th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 E 112th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5050 E 112th Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College