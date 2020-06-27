5050 E 112th Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym internet access

This house has been freshly painted and is ready to go! As you enter you will love the vaulted ceilings and natural light in the family room. Continue into the eat-in kitchen and you will find plenty of cabinets and counter space which opens onto the deck and makes it the perfect place for entertaining. Upstairs you will find the master suite featuring a walk-in closet and private bathroom. Also upstairs are two other nicely sized bedrooms and another full bath. The basement has one room that is finished and can be used as an office. The unfinished portion is perfect for storage. Close to dining, shopping and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com