4236 E 119th Place
Last updated July 2 2019 at 11:36 PM

4236 E 119th Place

4236 East 119th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4236 East 119th Place, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
End Unit 2 story Townhome. 2 bedrooms, 1& 3/4 baths. Bright with lots of natural light. Main Floor has large living room with gas fireplace. Bright Kitchen features a pantry which opens to dining room with ceiling fan. Upper level has vaulted ceilings and includes a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, and 5 piece bathroom which opens to an upper deck. Second bedroom has walk-in closet. 3/4 bathroom is located off the upstairs hallway. Lower level utility room has full sized washer & dryer hookups and has access to attached 2 car garage with electric opener. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

4236 E 119th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Some of 4236 E 119th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
4236 E 119th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 4236 E 119th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Yes, 4236 E 119th Place offers parking.
No, 4236 E 119th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Yes, 4236 E 119th Place has a pool.
No, 4236 E 119th Place does not have accessible units.
Yes, 4236 E 119th Place has units with dishwashers.
