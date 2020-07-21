4236 E 119th Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

End Unit 2 story Townhome. 2 bedrooms, 1& 3/4 baths. Bright with lots of natural light. Main Floor has large living room with gas fireplace. Bright Kitchen features a pantry which opens to dining room with ceiling fan. Upper level has vaulted ceilings and includes a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, and 5 piece bathroom which opens to an upper deck. Second bedroom has walk-in closet. 3/4 bathroom is located off the upstairs hallway. Lower level utility room has full sized washer & dryer hookups and has access to attached 2 car garage with electric opener. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.