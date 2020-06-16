All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 4137 E 118th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
4137 E 118th Ave
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:37 AM

4137 E 118th Ave

4137 East 118th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4137 East 118th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom home with 3 upstairs and 1 in the finished basement. Large yard with garden area. Driveway has room for RV parking! Remodeled kitchen and new carpet throughout!

Available Now!

CityScape Real Estate will be providing leasing services for the owner. Owner will provide ongoing monthly management.

CityScape Real Estate, LLC is a member of NARPM (National Association of Residential Property Managers) and an Accredited Member of the BBB (Better Business Bureau). CityScape Real Estate, LLC manages property all over the Denver Metro Area and nearby cities and communities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 E 118th Ave have any available units?
4137 E 118th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4137 E 118th Ave have?
Some of 4137 E 118th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 E 118th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4137 E 118th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 E 118th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4137 E 118th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4137 E 118th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4137 E 118th Ave offers parking.
Does 4137 E 118th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4137 E 118th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 E 118th Ave have a pool?
No, 4137 E 118th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4137 E 118th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4137 E 118th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 E 118th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4137 E 118th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College