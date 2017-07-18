All apartments in Thornton
3990 E 134th Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3990 E 134th Pl

3990 East 134th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3990 East 134th Place, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Beautiful Brick Ranch home has been totally renovated (1 year ago) 5+ bedrooms and 4 bathrooms plus finished basement and large driveway with space for RV, and a few extra cars. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances plus granite countertops and newer cabinets and kitchen island, this open floor plan connects you to the dinning area and family room w/fireplace plenty of light and southern facing windows. This home sits on a corner lot with a large fenced in back yard and extra large storage shed.
To qualify you must earn 3 times the monthly rent in combined income, credit score of 650+ and no criminal or evictions,
To schedule a showing please contact Patricia 720 882-8040 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3990 E 134th Pl have any available units?
3990 E 134th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3990 E 134th Pl have?
Some of 3990 E 134th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3990 E 134th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3990 E 134th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3990 E 134th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3990 E 134th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3990 E 134th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3990 E 134th Pl does offer parking.
Does 3990 E 134th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3990 E 134th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3990 E 134th Pl have a pool?
No, 3990 E 134th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3990 E 134th Pl have accessible units?
No, 3990 E 134th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3990 E 134th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3990 E 134th Pl has units with dishwashers.
