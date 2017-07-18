3990 E 134th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Beautiful Brick Ranch home has been totally renovated (1 year ago) 5+ bedrooms and 4 bathrooms plus finished basement and large driveway with space for RV, and a few extra cars. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances plus granite countertops and newer cabinets and kitchen island, this open floor plan connects you to the dinning area and family room w/fireplace plenty of light and southern facing windows. This home sits on a corner lot with a large fenced in back yard and extra large storage shed.

To qualify you must earn 3 times the monthly rent in combined income, credit score of 650+ and no criminal or evictions,

To schedule a showing please contact Patricia 720 882-8040 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com