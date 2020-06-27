3873 E 94th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious Townhome-Water incl-LightRail-2car garage - Property Id: 208375



Three bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1650 sq ft townhouse in a quiet neighborhood. Enjoy being less than 10 blocks from the new North line of the light rail system - perfect for downtown commuters or frequent travelers!



- Great, open floor plan with a large living/dining/kitchen area

- Fully equipped kitchen for the cooking enthusiast

- Large rear deck perfect for grilling out and entertaining friends

- Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached bath

- Over-sized rooms with plenty of closet space

- Mudroom with laundry area

- Two car garage- will fit many larger vehicles



Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis



Smoking indoors of any kind is not permitted



Background and credit check required

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208375

No Dogs Allowed



