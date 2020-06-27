3873 E 94th Ave

Amenities
Spacious Townhome-Water incl-LightRail-2car garage - Property Id: 208375
Three bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1650 sq ft townhouse in a quiet neighborhood. Enjoy being less than 10 blocks from the new North line of the light rail system - perfect for downtown commuters or frequent travelers!
- Great, open floor plan with a large living/dining/kitchen area
- Fully equipped kitchen for the cooking enthusiast
- Large rear deck perfect for grilling out and entertaining friends
- Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached bath
- Over-sized rooms with plenty of closet space
- Mudroom with laundry area
- Two car garage- will fit many larger vehicles
Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis
Smoking indoors of any kind is not permitted
Background and credit check required
Property Id 208375
No Dogs Allowed
