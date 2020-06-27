All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

3873 E 94th Ave

3873 East 94th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3873 East 94th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious Townhome-Water incl-LightRail-2car garage - Property Id: 208375

Three bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1650 sq ft townhouse in a quiet neighborhood. Enjoy being less than 10 blocks from the new North line of the light rail system - perfect for downtown commuters or frequent travelers!

- Great, open floor plan with a large living/dining/kitchen area
- Fully equipped kitchen for the cooking enthusiast
- Large rear deck perfect for grilling out and entertaining friends
- Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached bath
- Over-sized rooms with plenty of closet space
- Mudroom with laundry area
- Two car garage- will fit many larger vehicles

Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis

Smoking indoors of any kind is not permitted

Background and credit check required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208375
Property Id 208375

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5482310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3873 E 94th Ave have any available units?
3873 E 94th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3873 E 94th Ave have?
Some of 3873 E 94th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3873 E 94th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3873 E 94th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3873 E 94th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3873 E 94th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 3873 E 94th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3873 E 94th Ave offers parking.
Does 3873 E 94th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3873 E 94th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3873 E 94th Ave have a pool?
No, 3873 E 94th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3873 E 94th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3873 E 94th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3873 E 94th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3873 E 94th Ave has units with dishwashers.
