3830 E 141st Ave

Amenities

Be the first to live in this new Townhome in Thornton! - Available for flexible lease.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



This brand new townhome has all the latest amenities. The kitchen is loaded with all stainless appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator with icemaker and water dispenser, microwave and of course a stove and oven. There is plenty of cabinet space and the countertops are stylish granite. There are hardwood floors throughout the first level and new carpet on the upper floor. The home is cooled with central A/C. Enjoy amazing views of the front range mountains from your deck, patio, and fully fenced back yard.



Other luxury elements of this new home includes lots of Smart Products like the Ring Video doorbell, wi-fi controlled thermostat.



The neighborhood offers easy access to E-470 and I-25. There are numerous small neighborhood parks and larger open spaces for walking nearby. Youll be just 10 minutes from The Orchard Town Center where there are plenty of restaurants and shopping options. St. Anthony North Health Campus is also just a few miles away.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.

Sorry, this unit does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com



Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



