All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 3830 E 141st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
3830 E 141st Ave
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

3830 E 141st Ave

3830 East 141st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3830 East 141st Avenue, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this new Townhome in Thornton! - Available for flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This brand new townhome has all the latest amenities. The kitchen is loaded with all stainless appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator with icemaker and water dispenser, microwave and of course a stove and oven. There is plenty of cabinet space and the countertops are stylish granite. There are hardwood floors throughout the first level and new carpet on the upper floor. The home is cooled with central A/C. Enjoy amazing views of the front range mountains from your deck, patio, and fully fenced back yard.

Other luxury elements of this new home includes lots of Smart Products like the Ring Video doorbell, wi-fi controlled thermostat.

The neighborhood offers easy access to E-470 and I-25. There are numerous small neighborhood parks and larger open spaces for walking nearby. Youll be just 10 minutes from The Orchard Town Center where there are plenty of restaurants and shopping options. St. Anthony North Health Campus is also just a few miles away.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
Sorry, this unit does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5177812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 E 141st Ave have any available units?
3830 E 141st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3830 E 141st Ave have?
Some of 3830 E 141st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 E 141st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3830 E 141st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 E 141st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 E 141st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3830 E 141st Ave offer parking?
No, 3830 E 141st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3830 E 141st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3830 E 141st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 E 141st Ave have a pool?
No, 3830 E 141st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3830 E 141st Ave have accessible units?
No, 3830 E 141st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 E 141st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 E 141st Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College